Capital One Financial Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for NOV in a report released on Friday, February 4th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for NOV’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

NOV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $16.21 on Monday. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s payout ratio is -13.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NOV by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $447,937,000 after buying an additional 9,485,235 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,050,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,433,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,165,785,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOV in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,815,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

