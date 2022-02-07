Capital One Financial Comments on Comstock Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Comstock Resources in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRK. Mizuho decreased their price target on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $8.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

