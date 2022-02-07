Capital One Financial Comments on Laredo Petroleum, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $22.73 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $21.37. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s FY2023 earnings at $34.35 EPS.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Shares of LPI opened at $70.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $177,629,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,352,000 after acquiring an additional 259,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 596.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,943,000 after acquiring an additional 830,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 38.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,586,000 after acquiring an additional 210,868 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,884,000 after acquiring an additional 304,000 shares during the period. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.