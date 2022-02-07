Capital One Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Antero Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AR. BMO Capital Markets raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.31.

NYSE:AR opened at $20.94 on Monday. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 4.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,122,000 after buying an additional 16,641,288 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,645,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,041,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,751,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth about $25,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $3,304,838.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

