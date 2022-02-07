Capital One Financial Weighs in on APA Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for APA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.30. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.96 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.47.

APA stock opened at $34.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average is $24.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in APA in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APA during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

