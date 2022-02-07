Capital One Financial Weighs in on Denbury Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Denbury in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.21 EPS.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $343.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denbury has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.97.

DEN stock opened at $74.00 on Monday. Denbury has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $91.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 3.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Denbury by 885.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Denbury during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth about $217,000.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

