Capital Product Partners L.P. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Capital Product Partners in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $15.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $299.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.30. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 52.58% and a return on equity of 11.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLP. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,118,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after acquiring an additional 305,111 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 91,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 83,262 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 106.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 155,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 80,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 1,744.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 39,304 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

