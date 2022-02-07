Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Price Target Cut to €53.00

Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from €54.00 ($60.67) to €53.00 ($59.55) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cargotec from €55.00 ($61.80) to €52.00 ($58.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS CYJBF traded down $5.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.05. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.40 and its 200-day moving average is $55.59. Cargotec has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $60.33.

Cargotec Oyj provides cargo handling solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers industry shaping, eco-efficient cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services. The Hiab segment area comprises of oader cranes, truck mounted forklifts, forestry and recycling cranes, hooklifts, and skiploaders, as well as tail lifts.

