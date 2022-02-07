Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) PT Lowered to 1,330.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from 1,350.00 to 1,330.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CABGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. DNB Markets upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $684.00.

Shares of Carlsberg A/S stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $33.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Carlsberg A/S has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.77.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

