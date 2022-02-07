Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Trading 7.5% Higher

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) shares traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.88. 117,261 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,444,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CUK shares. Citigroup downgraded Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 20,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $418,640.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,818 shares of company stock worth $2,410,413 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUK. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 8,869,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,390,000 after buying an additional 4,371,730 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,022,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,341,000 after buying an additional 448,587 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 867,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after buying an additional 427,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,562,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 585,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after buying an additional 78,334 shares in the last quarter.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

