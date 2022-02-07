Cartesi Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $26.89 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $277.00 million and approximately $26.89 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cartesi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00051402 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 52% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,123.47 or 0.07144111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00054802 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,723.89 or 1.00006749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00054126 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006601 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s launch date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 518,150,628 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.