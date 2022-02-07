Casper 1-Day Volume Tops $13.90 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $297.35 million and $13.90 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0943 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Casper has traded up 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00050908 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.54 or 0.07138597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00054427 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,995.09 or 0.99717265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00054746 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,654,027,700 coins and its circulating supply is 3,154,774,934 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

