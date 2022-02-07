Castle (CSTL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Castle has traded 52.7% lower against the dollar. Castle has a market capitalization of $13,791.64 and approximately $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.57 or 0.00264564 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00015397 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006529 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000928 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00018468 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.