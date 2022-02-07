Cat Token Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges (CAT)

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last seven days, Cat Token has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar. One Cat Token coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cat Token has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $1,977.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.89 or 0.00311603 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00011069 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001150 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000614 BTC.

About Cat Token

Cat Token (CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

