Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Catalent in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. William Blair also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CTLT. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

NYSE CTLT opened at $102.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Catalent has a 1-year low of $95.43 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Catalent by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Catalent news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $387,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,010,049 shares of company stock valued at $389,092,962 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.