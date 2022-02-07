Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its price objective increased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 82.65% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $6.57. The stock had a trading volume of 94,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,201. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The company has a market cap of $677.49 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 25.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $57,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $76,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.
