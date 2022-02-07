Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its price objective increased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 82.65% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $6.57. The stock had a trading volume of 94,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,201. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The company has a market cap of $677.49 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 25.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $25,247.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $57,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $76,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

