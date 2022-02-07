Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CBOE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.64.

Shares of CBOE traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.95. 509,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,065. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.58. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $1,437,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 420,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,821,000 after purchasing an additional 45,601 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $612,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $1,056,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

