Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) PT Raised to $150.00

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) had its target price upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.64.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.95. 509,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,065. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $87.00 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

