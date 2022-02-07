CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.850-$2.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.79 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on CDK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDK Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.00. The stock had a trading volume of 688,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,725. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. CDK Global has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $55.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average of $42.76.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 60.45%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.03%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CDK Global stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.42% of CDK Global worth $84,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.