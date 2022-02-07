Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. Sells 125,969 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,410,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,969 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 24.8% of Cedar Rock Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. owned 0.31% of Procter & Gamble worth $1,035,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,521,000 after acquiring an additional 48,916 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 29.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,377,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,744,000 after acquiring an additional 104,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $4,875,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 689,945 shares of company stock valued at $109,109,542 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.04. 141,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,138,597. The company has a market cap of $389.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

