Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Director Alok K. Agrawal Sells 1,856 Shares

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) Director Alok K. Agrawal sold 1,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.01, for a total value of C$29,723.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at C$190,494.86.

Alok K. Agrawal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Alok K. Agrawal sold 1,384 shares of Celestica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.35, for a total value of C$21,250.35.

Shares of Celestica stock traded down C$0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$15.03. 488,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,454. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.52. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of C$8.94 and a 12-month high of C$17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.86 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 2.2600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Celestica to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

