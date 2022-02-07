Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Director Robert Andrew Mionis Sells 119,403 Shares

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) Director Robert Andrew Mionis sold 119,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.95, for a total transaction of C$1,546,594.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 845,167 shares in the company, valued at C$10,947,219.96.

Shares of TSE:CLS traded down C$0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$15.03. The stock had a trading volume of 486,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,811. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of C$8.94 and a 1 year high of C$17.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.86 billion. Analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 2.2600001 EPS for the current year.

CLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Celestica to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

