Celo (CELO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $70.81 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 7th. Over the last week, Celo has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.52 or 0.00008102 BTC on exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $1.43 billion and $70.81 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00051793 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.77 or 0.07179396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00055814 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,246.62 or 0.99681300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00054810 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006605 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 407,486,151 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

