Central Garden & Pet Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $41.84 on Monday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average of $44.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

