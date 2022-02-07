Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. Central Pacific Financial posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

NYSE:CPF opened at $28.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $805.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.22. Central Pacific Financial has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $30.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 82,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 18,105 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

