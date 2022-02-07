Centric Swap (CNS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $890,842.00

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Centric Swap has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $890,842.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Centric Swap has traded 27.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00051164 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.93 or 0.07127035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00054512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,046.58 or 0.99818304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00056761 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006464 BTC.

About Centric Swap

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

