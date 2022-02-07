Centrifuge Hits Market Cap of $114.84 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Centrifuge has a market cap of $114.84 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00051402 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 52% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,123.47 or 0.07144111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00054802 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,723.89 or 1.00006749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00054126 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006601 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 178,460,243 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

