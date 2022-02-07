Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.34 Per Share

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Century Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $4.34 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CCS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $60.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.72. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $51.95 and a 12-month high of $86.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 4.12%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

