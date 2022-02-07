Century Communities, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.47 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Century Communities in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $3.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.99. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.38 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

NYSE CCS opened at $60.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.90. Century Communities has a one year low of $51.95 and a one year high of $86.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.00.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Century Communities by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $566,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

