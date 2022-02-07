Ceres (CERES) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3,928.00

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 7th. Ceres has a total market capitalization of $552,376.12 and $3,928.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ceres has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Ceres coin can now be bought for about $100.21 or 0.00227344 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ceres alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00050978 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,156.33 or 0.07160417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00054435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,150.12 or 1.00158611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00055011 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006582 BTC.

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ceres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ceres and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.