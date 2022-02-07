CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 28.54%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFBK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537. The firm has a market cap of $113.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. CF Bankshares has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CF Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CF Bankshares stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.29% of CF Bankshares worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

