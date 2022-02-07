Chainlink Reaches Market Cap of $8.63 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. During the last week, Chainlink has traded up 9% against the US dollar. Chainlink has a total market cap of $8.63 billion and $714.48 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.48 or 0.00043233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00110198 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007671 BTC.

Chainlink Coin Profile

Chainlink is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 467,009,550 coins. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

