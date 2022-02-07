Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Deccan Value Investors L.P.

Deccan Value Investors L.P. trimmed its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises approximately 9.5% of Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Deccan Value Investors L.P. owned 0.18% of Charter Communications worth $241,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $13,474,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 35.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 56.0% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 340.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,221,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $758.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $608.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $621.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $698.25. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $549.59 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.