Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Raised to Buy at Dawson James

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) was upgraded by investment analysts at Dawson James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Check-Cap in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
CHEK stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.64. 47,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. Check-Cap has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $4.49.
Check-Cap Company Profile
Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.
