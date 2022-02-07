Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Raised to Buy at Dawson James

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) was upgraded by investment analysts at Dawson James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Check-Cap in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

CHEK stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.64. 47,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. Check-Cap has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHEK. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Check-Cap by 5,112.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 51,124 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Check-Cap by 784.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 79,230 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the second quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Check-Cap by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,257,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 207,260 shares in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

