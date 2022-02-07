Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.900-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20 billion-$2.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.Check Point Software Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.480-$1.580 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHKP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.08.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ CHKP traded down $2.24 on Monday, hitting $126.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,195. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $131.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.05.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 395.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 516,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $75,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.