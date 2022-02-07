Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.480-$1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $517 million-$547 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $532.04 million.Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.900-$7.500 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a sell rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.08.

NASDAQ CHKP traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,195. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.05. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $131.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

