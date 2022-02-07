Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Announces Earnings Results

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:CHGG traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,294,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,741. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -454.42, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64. Chegg has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $115.21.

Get Chegg alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chegg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.