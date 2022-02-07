Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Hits New 52-Week High at $118.27

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $118.27 and last traded at $117.06, with a volume of 56257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.05.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.84) EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.50%.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

