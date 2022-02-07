Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 404.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,543 shares during the quarter. Chewy comprises approximately 0.6% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Chewy were worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Chewy by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Chewy by 1,276.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Chewy stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.07. 94,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,839,139. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.70 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,408.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.32.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHWY. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.05.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $619,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $1,502,767.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,576 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,834. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

