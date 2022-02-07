Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) dropped 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.68 and last traded at $46.97. Approximately 69,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,839,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Chewy to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush downgraded shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.05.

Get Chewy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,408.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.32.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $1,502,767.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,576 shares of company stock worth $17,229,834. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,428 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Chewy by 426.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,038 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 5,903.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,444 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,467,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Chewy by 263.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,794,000 after purchasing an additional 519,300 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.