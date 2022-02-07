Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Shares Gap Down to $9.10

Shares of Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.10, but opened at $8.83. Cian shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIAN. Renaissance Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. VTB Capital started coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.80 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.24.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29.

Cian (NYSE:CIAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cian Plc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cian (NYSE:CIAN)

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

