CIBC Upgrades Interfor (TSE:IFP) to Outperform

Interfor (TSE:IFP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$48.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$46.00. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IFP. TD Securities raised their price objective on Interfor from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Interfor in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Interfor alerts:

Shares of IFP stock traded up C$2.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$37.15. 627,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,942. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of C$22.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.56.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$675.90 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Interfor will post 9.3399995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Simon Bruce Luxmoore sold 7,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total transaction of C$265,510.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$361,547.34.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.