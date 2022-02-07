Cigna Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $5.13 Per Share (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Cigna in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the health services provider will earn $5.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.23. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $25.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $27.34 EPS.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.52.

NYSE CI opened at $221.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s payout ratio is 25.41%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at $1,523,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 47.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,934,000 after purchasing an additional 57,069 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 140.1% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 53,117 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 10.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $255,750,000 after purchasing an additional 120,847 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 27.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

