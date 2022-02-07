Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $5.44 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Cigna in a report released on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley anticipates that the health services provider will earn $5.44 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.04 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.52.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $221.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.46. Cigna has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $834,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its position in Cigna by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 655,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $150,419,000 after buying an additional 27,519 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,921,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.41%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

