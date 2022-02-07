Cinctive Capital Management LP Increases Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 100.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,747 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of NRG Energy worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 112.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Christopher Moser acquired 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $39.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.83. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $4.52. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The company’s revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

