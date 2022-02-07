Cinctive Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,102 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 358.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,105,000 after acquiring an additional 900,527 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,564,000 after buying an additional 409,414 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,038,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,753,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $654,721,000 after buying an additional 124,552 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $400.12 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.51 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 89.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $465.58 and its 200 day moving average is $484.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,273 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total transaction of $3,471,603.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total value of $786,230.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,746 shares of company stock valued at $11,691,712 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $524.20.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.