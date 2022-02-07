Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,366 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,324,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Best Buy by 215.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 124,749 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 85,232 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Best Buy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 385,095 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $40,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 88.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,637 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 39.0% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BBY opened at $96.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.93 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

