Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,377 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cirrus Logic worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 678.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Shares of CRUS opened at $82.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.02. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,603 shares of company stock worth $2,803,990 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRUS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.