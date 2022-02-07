Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 183.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth $375,804,000. Slate Path Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 58.3% in the second quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,002,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,944,000 after buying an additional 737,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 29.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,900,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,655,000 after buying an additional 427,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 29.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,749,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,751,000 after buying an additional 399,604 shares during the last quarter.

CHK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.89.

Shares of CHK opened at $66.98 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average of $61.83.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

