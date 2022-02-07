Citigroup Inc. Buys 47,707 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 420.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,707 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Cinemark by 4.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 84,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Cinemark by 46.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,245,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,144,000 after acquiring an additional 709,590 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Cinemark in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in Cinemark by 7.4% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 331,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 22,770 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Cinemark by 153.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.70.

CNK opened at $15.42 on Monday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The business had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

